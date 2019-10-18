Mahomes exits after sustaining right knee injury against Broncos

DENVER — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee injury on a sneak Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for quite some time after picking up a first down on fourth-and-short in the second quarter. He put an arm around each trainer as he made his way off the field. Mahomes, who entered the game with a sore ankle, then slowly made his way into the locker room.

The reigning MVP has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.