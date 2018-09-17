Mahomes is spreading the love all around Chiefs offense

PITTSBURGH — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking a democratic approach to his new job. Get open and he will get you the ball.

The proof came Sunday in Pittsburgh in a record-setting 42-37 victory over the Steelers. The first-year starter threw six touchdowns to five different players over four quarters of brilliance that did little to derail the rapidly accelerating hype train around Mahomes, who turns 23 on Monday.

“I think this is even better than we envisioned,” said wide receiver Chris Conley, whose 15-yard touchdown reception less than two minutes in helped kick-start Kansas City’s first win in Pittsburgh in 32 years. “Guys were getting involved all over the field. We were able to spread it out.”

And Mahomes was able to spread it around on a day he had more touchdown passes (six) than incompletions (five) while finishing 23 of 28 for 326 yards. He tied Hall of Famer Len Dawson’s 54-year-old franchise record for most scoring passes in a game, and his 10 touchdowns over the first two weeks are the most through two games in NFL history.

Oh, and it was his third career start.

“I see Pat doing this all season long,” said tight end Travis Kelce, who hauled in two of the six touchdown passes.

Mahomes is quick to downplay his impact. The way he figures it, he’s just trying to make sure coach Andy Reid’s game-planning doesn’t go to waste.

“There (are) always plays that Coach Reid just draws up every single week,” Mahomes said. “I always say that they always work. He just gets on the board in his room and just starts drawing plays. The possibilities are endless.”

So apparently, are the options. Seven Chiefs caught at least one pass. Two — running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson — turned their only targets of the day into scores.

“He’s not going out there and playing favorites,” Conley said. “He’s looking and reading the field. He has the arm to get it anywhere.”

And the Chiefs (2-0) may have stamped themselves as one of the early favorites in the AFC after opening the season with victories over the Chargers and Steelers (0-1-1) on the road.

“I feel like we all expected this,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

MY DEAR WATKINS

After a quiet season opener in his debut in Kansas City, wide receiver Sammy Watkins showcased why the Chiefs lavished him with a three-year, $48 million contract in the offseason. Watkins caught six passes for 100 yards — just his third game of at least 100 yards since the start of the 2016 season — and added a 31-yard gain on a jet sweep that set up a score.

“Sammy has gone through a few things through his career and he comes here as one of the big names, you saw what he is,” Reid said. “You get that ball in his hand and he’s an explosive runner. It’s like you have a running back when he has that ball, big, strong, and physical.”