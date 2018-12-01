No. 12 Kansas State handed first loss as defense struggles in 83-71 defeat

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 45 points and went 19 of 21 from the foul line, and Marquette used tight defense to hand Kansas State its first loss by a score of 83-71.

Sacar Anim added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (6-2), who didn’t back down from the physical Wildcats. Marquette outrebounded Kansas State 34-25 and kept attacking the rim in holding a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

Howard’s productive day from the field (11 of 17) helped Marquette overcome 20 turnovers.

Playing its first true road game against its toughest foe of the young season, Kansas State (6-1) saw its defense falter. Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed scored 12 points apiece for the Wildcats.