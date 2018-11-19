No. 12 K-State rallies past Penn, will face Missouri in Paradise Jam championship

Dean Wade scored 17 points, and No. 12 Kansas State overcame an early deficit to beat Penn 64-48 Sunday night in the second semifinal at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Kamau Stokes added 16 points and Xavier Sneed had 11 for the Wildcats (4-0), who will face Missouri in Monday night’s championship game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.

Devon Goodman scored 18 points and Michael Wang added 14 for the Quakers (4-1), who led by as many as eight points in the first half.

As Kansas State struggled, missing 18 of its first 22 shots, Penn was able to pull ahead 19-11 on Wang’s layup with 7:16 remaining in the first half.

But the Wildcats scored 17 of the next 19 points to lead 28-21 at the half. Austin Trice‘s tipin with 2:46 left tied the game at 21, and Wade’s 3-point play at 1:35 put Kansas State ahead 24-21.