New Chiefs series ‘The Franchise’ airs on FSKC and FSMW

The Franchise, a new video content series produced by the Kansas City Chiefs, will air throughout the year on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest. The series debuted May 29 on FSKC and across digital platforms. It was developed by the Chiefs’ 65 Toss Power Trap Productions studio.

A culmination of more than six months of work, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the club and its future, telling the story of how the Chiefs build, train and win through the eyes of the players, coaches and staff.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for our content team and the organization as we prepare to launch our first in-depth series that follows the team throughout the year,” said Mike Cukyne, Chiefs vice president of content and digital operations. “Fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom and beyond continue to consume huge amounts of Chiefs content and demand that we reach them in new and unique ways. Our crew has been offered incredible access, trust and support from the top down for this project and we know that fans will appreciate all the time, energy and work that go into this series.”

Beginning in the moments following the Chiefs’ overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game, the series offers never-before-seen access as the team prepares for the 2019 season. The all-access, all-season production will feature highlights and insights from all major NFL offseason events, including the combine and draft, as well as follow the current team throughout organized team activities, minicamps, training camp and the preseason, all building up to the moment the club kicks off its 60th season in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 8. Episodes will continue to air all season, documenting each game as the Chiefs’ 2019 campaign unfolds.

Fans can watch episodes on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest and stream the show live on FOX Sports GO. Air dates and times are listed below.

The Franchise also airs every other week on all Chiefs digital platforms, including Chiefs.com, the Chiefs channel on YouTube and the Chiefs channel on Facebook Watch.