NATE BUKATY

SPORTING KANSAS CITY PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER

Nate Bukaty has served as the TV and radio play-by-play announcer for Sporting Kansas City matches since 2015. FOX Sports Kansas City became the home of Sporting KC telecasts in 2017.

Since 2007, Bukaty has also co-hosted “The Border Patrol” on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Bukaty previously worked on the Royals Radio Network, leading Kansas City Royals pregame and postgame coverage. Bukaty also served as a clubhouse reporter for Royals television broadcasts on FOX Sports Kansas City.

Bukaty has covered soccer since 2010, when he hosted the Kansas City Soccer Show on 810 WHB. He served as a sideline reporter for Sporting KC telecasts during the 2013 MLS Cup Playoffs and was 810 WHB’s play-by-play announcer for Sporting KC home matches during the 2014 season.

Bukaty graduated from the University of Kansas in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. The Kansas City native has more than 15 years’ experience working in radio and television, including longtime roles with the Jayhawks Radio and TV Networks. Bukaty served as the play-by-play voice for the Kansas women’s basketball team and as a sideline commentator for Kansas football.

You can follow Nate on Twitter at @nate_bukaty.