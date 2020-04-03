MLS extends training moratorium through April 24

Major League Soccer has extended its training moratorium through April 24 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Team facilities are closed to players and staff — except for players requiring treatment that cannot be administered at their homes.

Players are expected to remain in market with their teams during the moratorium to avoid the spread of the virus. The league will consider individual requests for players to travel to another city by car.

MLS teams were two games into the season when it was suspended on March 12. A Philadelphia Union player with mild symptoms recently tested positive for the virus.