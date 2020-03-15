MLS extends team training moratorium due to coronavirus
AP
Major League Soccer has extended the moratorium on team training through Friday.
MLS announced a 30-day suspension of match play on Thursday because of the new coronavirus.
The league said Sunday that players should remain in the market of their team and exercise safe social distancing. MLS said it is working with its players’ association and other North American professional leagues on a protocol to allow players at training facilities for rehabilitation or individual training.