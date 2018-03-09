Moustakas reportedly headed back to Royals on one-year deal

Mike Moustakas is reportedly heading back to the Kansas City Royals after the two sides agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical. The deal also reportedly contains a mutual option for 2019.

Mike Moustakas' deal has a $5.5M salary in 2018 with $2.2 million in performance bonuses. There is a mutual option for $15 million in 2019 with a $1 million buyout. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 9, 2018

The market for the 29-year-old third baseman did not develop as originally expected. Moustakas, who has been with the Royals since the start of his career, was virtually shut out on the free agent market this offseason until now.

Cheslor Cuthbert, who was projected to be the Royals’ starting third baseman until Thursday’s reported deal, will likely move into more of a utility role for the team.