Moustakas named AL Comeback Player of the Year

After his 2016 season was cut short with a knee injury, limiting him to only 27 games, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas returned with a huge 2017 season. As a result, Moustakas was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The award was announced during the Players Choice Awards show on MLB Network.

Moustakas, 29, slugged a career-best 38 home runs in 2017 to set the franchise’s single-season record, passing Steve Balboni’s 36 homers in 1985. “Moose” hit 25 of those 38 homers before the All-Star break, a club record, earning himself a trip to the Midsummer Classic after winning the MLB Esurance Final Vote.

He also set career bests in runs scored (75), RBIs (85), slugging percentage (.521) and total bases (289).

This marks the second award for Moustakas, who was also named AL Comeback Player of the Year by The Sporting News last month.