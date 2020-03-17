Dolphins reportedly sign Chiefs DE Ogbah

A person familiar with the negotiations says defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because the NFL signing period doesn’t begin until Wednesday.

Ogbah had 5½ sacks last year for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. He also spent three years with the Cleveland Browns and has 18 sacks in four seasons.

The Dolphins are using free agency to shore up a pass rush that ranked last in the NFL with 23 sacks in 2019. On Monday they agreed to terms with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson, who each had a career-high 6½ sacks last year.