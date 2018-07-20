MATT LAWRENCE

SPORTING KANSAS CITY ANALYST

Matt Lawrence serves as analyst for Sporting Kansas City broadcasts on FOX Sports Kansas City and on radio. He joined Sporting KC’s broadcast team in 2017.

Lawrence spent nine years playing in the English Football League Championship during a 20-year playing career. Born in Northampton, England, Lawrence attended and played soccer at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, before returning home to join Grays Athletic of the Isthmian League in 1995.

He moved to League One side Wycombe Wanderers FC in 1996 and earned a transfer to Fulham FC the following season, making 60 appearances for the West London side before returning to Wycombe in 1998. Lawrence made 63 appearances, adding four goals for Wycombe between 1998 and 2000, and was transferred back to London, this time to Millwall FC.

In 2004, Lawrence captained Millwall to its first FA Cup Final in club history.

Following the 2005-06 season, Lawrence moved eight miles south to join Crystal Palace FC, where he made 134 appearances in all competitions. At the conclusion of the 2009-10 season, Lawrence’s contract with the Eagles expired and he enjoyed stints with Gillingham FC and Whitehawk FC in the latter stages of his career.

Lawrence spent 2016 as a color analyst for Sky Sports’ coverage of Major League Soccer and has previously written a regular column for UK-based newspaper the Daily Mirror.

You can follow Matt on Twitter at @mattyjlawrence.