Soccer tradition of teams playing every league opponent is over in MLS

NEW YORK — Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer’s tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league.

MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule. A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away, and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference.

The league announced all home openers Thursday.

Sporting Kansas City will kick off its MLS campaign at Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 29, then return home to host the rival Houston Dynamo on Saturday, March 7.