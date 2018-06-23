Duda returns from the DL, Royals send down Orlando

Lucas Duda will soon be back on the field for the Royals after Kansas City activated the first baseman from the disabled list on Saturday.

Duda, who has started 29 games at first base for the Royals this season, landed on the 10-day DL on May 14 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Hunter Dozier has taken over a large chunk of the starts at first base with Duda on the DL.

Duda is hitting .256 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

In a corresponding move, the Royals sent down Paulo Orlando to the Omaha Stormchasers, the team’s Triple-A affiliate.