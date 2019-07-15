Miles: Jayhawks have reinstated Pooka Williams Jr.

ARLINGTON, Texas — New Kansas coach Les Miles says top running back Pooka Williams Jr. has been reinstated to the team, seven months after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery in a case involving an 18-year-old woman.

Williams later reached a domestic violence diversion agreement with the local district attorney’s office.

Miles, speaking at Big 12 Media Days on Monday, says Williams, who will be suspended for the season opener Aug. 31 against Indiana State, went through a legal investigation and code of conduct proceedings with the university.

Williams ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman last season. Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2001-04 before going to LSU, where he won a national championship.