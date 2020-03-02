K-State promotes Klanderman to replace Hazelton as defensive coordinator

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State has promoted safeties coach Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator after Scott Hazelton left to take the same job at Michigan State, and cornerbacks coach Van Malone has been given the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman announced the moves Monday, two weeks before the start of spring practices.

Klanderman has experience as a defensive coordinator from 2007-13 at Minnesota State. Together with Malone, he helped coach a defensive backfield last season that ranked second in the Big 12 Conference against the pass.

Klanderman, who had followed Klieman from North Dakota State, will continue to coach safeties, and Kansas State will hire a new linebackers coach to replace Hazelton, who also coached that position.