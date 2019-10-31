K-State C Holtorf among 12 finalists for top scholar-athlete award

Kansas State senior center Adam Holtorf is among the 12 finalists selected for the Campbell Trophy, given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The finalists are selected from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation.

The other finalists are Eastern Washington’s Spencer Blackburn, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller, Minnesota State’s Alex Goettl, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Carnegie Mellon’s Michael Lohmeier, Virginia’s Jordan Mack, Montana’s Dante Olson, Cornell’s Jelani Taylor, Stanford’s Casey Toohill and Western Michigan’s Jon Wassink.

The finalists receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and the winner will receive an additional $7,000 in scholarship money and the trophy named after former Columbia player and coach William V. Campbell.

The winner will be announced Dec. 10 at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction in New York.