Jayhawks set to cap homestand with test against Toledo

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The four-game homestand that No. 2 Kansas completes Tuesday with a game against Toledo is proving a few things about the Jayhawks.

They are too good to be tested by fair to average mid-major opponents.

Also, they are capable of scoring by different methods, and in bunches.

After setting a school record with 19 3-pointers in a rout of Texas Southern, Kansas (5-0) responded three days later by attacking the paint against Oakland.

Combined with a blowout over South Dakota State, the three wins in Allen Fieldhouse were decided by an average of 40 points. In other words, good luck to Toledo, which stands 3-2 after falling in its past two games.

“The way (Oakland) guarded us was to take (3-pointers) away and pressure out,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, “but when you pressure out it leads to driving angles, and I thought we got the ball into the paint off the bounce a lot more than what we’ve done in other games. I think with our guys, I don’t think they’re settling that much.”

It could be, too, that the Jayhawks are diverse on offense.

They are shooting 53.1 percent overall and 43 percent on 3-pointers while averaging 94.2 points. Of their field goals, 58 percent came off an average 20.8 assists per game.

Kansas already has exceeded 60 percent shooting in two games, which it reached just once last season when it was eliminated in the regional-championship round of the NCAA Tournament.

Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk leads Kansas with an 18.8-point average and is followed by junior guard Lagerald Vick (17.6) among five players averaging double figures.

“Svi and Lagerald every now and then will throw one up that’s pretty marginal, but if you take 70 shots and six or seven are bad shots, that’s not an alarming rate,” Self said. “Against Kentucky, we took a ton of bad shots. But (against Oakland), we took what they gave us and made a more conscious effort to throw the ball inside.”

The result was career-high point totals for the two bigs who have been available to the Jayhawks, sophomore post Udoka Azubuike (21 points) and sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot (11).

“The reality of it is, the chances are better you’re going to have balance when all seven guys are playing about the same minutes,” Self said of a thin rotation whittled by a suspension 6-foot-10 forward Billy Preston continues to serve as Kansas compliance officers attempt to clarify the financial aspects of the freshman’s vehicle.

Toledo is coming off an 80-77 loss to Cornell. The Rockets dug a 21-point deficit before rallying late.

“Our intensity to start the game wasn’t good enough, and Cornell took advantage of that,” Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said.

Two days before the Cornell defeat, Toledo fell 72-64 at Syracuse.

The Rockets are led by senior swingman Tre’Shaun Fletcher, who averages team highs of 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Junior guard Jaelan Sanford scored 18.2 points per game, and junior forward Nate Navigato chips in 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds and has a team-high 17 3-pointers.

Among the players on the Toledo roster is sophomore guard Justin Roberts, the son of Kansas assistant Norm Roberts.