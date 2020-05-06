KU dropping season ticket prices for 2020-21 basketball season

Kansas is lowering prices for season tickets at Allen Fieldhouse for next season for the first time in more than a decade in an attempt to help Jayhawks basketball fans who are feeling a financial pinch from the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced Tuesday that it will expand the number of pricing tiers from three to eight, including four levels that will be lower than they were last season. The new structure will drop the cost of tickets almost 45% for those who had tickets last year, and it will create a level of tickets at $500 for the upcoming season.

Kansas has sold out 306 consecutive games dating to the 2001-02 season. Ticket prices have remained steady or climbed since the 2008-09 season, when the Jayhawks were coming off their most recent national championship.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self says that “it is unfortunate to see how this pandemic has hit so many, so hard, but hopefully the addition of tiers and lower ticket prices will allow our fans to enjoy Kansas basketball together again soon.”