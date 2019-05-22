Kansas City to host 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft, an event that was held in New York for decades before becoming a traveling show, will be held in Kansas City in 2023, the league announced Wednesday.

The draft will be held in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

“We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a team press release.

The NFL Draft Experience will be open all three days of the draft. The festival offers fans the opportunity to test their football skills, participate in interactive exhibits and get autographs.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to showcase Kansas City on the national stage in 2023,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in the release. “Chiefs Kingdom is home to the most passionate fans in the world, and I know they will make Kansas City proud as the host of one of the NFL’s premier events.”