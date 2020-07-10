Royals workout news and notes: Gordon wants to play all 60 games

After holding back-to-back intrasquad games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals eased up on the gas Thursday as their preparations for the 60-game 2020 season continue.

The Royals originally planned to conduct another intrasquad game Thursday. Due to the heat, however, they decided to hold a standard workout instead and resume intrasquad action on Friday:

The Royals banged tonight's intrasquad game. Mike Matheny said players were a bit gassed from the heat and humidity. Today will be a normal workout. Back to a night intrasquad game Friday night. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 9, 2020

A few notable news items from Thursday’s workout:

Left-hander Kris Bubic, the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and the sixth-ranked prospect in the organization according to MLB.com, threw to major league hitters on Thursday and received rave reviews:

Kris Bubic is out here throwing a live session with the Jackson 5 playing. So yeah, nice day for some ball. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 9, 2020

Kris Bubic threw two live innings at the K this afternoon to hitters Adalberto Mondesi, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Jorge Soler. He was filthy. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 9, 2020

The Royals signed catcher Oscar Hernández to a minor league deal and added him to their summer camp roster on Thursday. Hernández, 27, played in 47 major league games with the Diamondbacks between 2015-16 and is heading into his 11th professional season. He spent spring training with the St. Louis Cardinals before being released during the league’s shutdown. Hernández joins Salvador Pérez (who has not yet participated after testing positive for COVID-19), Allan de San Miguel, Nick Dini, Freddy Fermin, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Sebastian Rivero and Meibrys Viloria (who is currently on the injured list for an unspecified reason) as catchers on the camp roster.

Right-hander Jakob Junis, entering his fourth season in the big leagues, said he “definitely took advantage” of baseball’s three-and-a-half month shutdown and had an opportunity to refine his repertoire:

Junis says the season's long delay afforded him the time he wouldn't typically have to develop his craft in the middle of summer: "Stuff that you wouldn't normally have the time to do in between starts." #Royals pic.twitter.com/0KzRCsu9yc — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 10, 2020

36-year-old left fielder Alex Gordon, who stuck with the Royals on a one-year deal after pondering retirement this offseason, wants to make the most of his 2020 season and says his “mindset is to play 60 games and be in there every inning.”

Gordo says he hasn't talked to Matheny about trying to play every day in a 60-game season, though he'd love to do so. "My mindset is to play 60 games and be in there every inning." #Royals pic.twitter.com/uljgOLQQqE — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 9, 2020