Royals, Peralta agree to one-year deal; Karns elects free agency

With the likes of Jeff Montgomery, Dan Quisenberry, Joakim Soria and Greg Holland, the Kansas City Royals have trotted out some outstanding closers over the years. But only one Royals pitcher has ever recorded at least 10 saves without blowing an opportunity in a season.

That would be Wily Peralta, who was 14 for 14 in 2018, his first season with Kansas City. And now he’ll have another after signing a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Royals.

The deal includes a $2.25 million salary next year and a $7 million mutual option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout. It replaces his previous contract, which contained a $3.25 million club option for 2019 with a $25,000 buyout.

Peralta also can earn a series of performance bonuses: $125,000 each for 35 and 45 games finished; $200,000 for 50 games finished; and $250,000 for reaching 30, 55, 85, 116 and 120 points with four points for each start, two for relief outings of two innings or more and one for a relief appearance of fewer than two innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander made a career-high 37 appearances last season, posting a 3.67 ERA.

In other roster news Wednesday, right-hander Nate Karns chose free agency over an outright assignment to Triple-A Omaha and left-hander Jerry Vasto was claimed off waivers by the Cubs.