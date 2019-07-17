Royals trade Gore to Yankees

Terrance Gore will get a chance to lend his elite speed to a contender.

The Kansas City Royals traded Gore, the pinch-runner supreme who showed this season he can swing the bat a bit, too, to the New York Yankees in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday. He had been designated for assignment July 12.

Gore, 28, hit .275 in 37 games (51 at-bats) with the Royals this season. He also stole 13 bases and scored 13 runs.

Gore was a sparkplug for the 2014 and 2015 Royals pennant-winning teams when he was called up and used primarily as a pinch runner. Kansas City traded the outfielder to the Cubs last August, then re-signed him as a free agent in December.