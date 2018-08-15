Royals trade speedster Gore to Cubs for cash

Terrance Gore's tremendous speed on display.
John Rieger/John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals have traded outfielder Terrance Gore, who provided some memorable moments for the Royals with his blazing speed, to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations, the team announced Wednesday.

Gore, 27, has spent most of his career in the minor leagues. But when recalled by the Royals, he highlighted wins with stolen bases and quick scampers across home plate.

Used mostly as a pinch runner, Gore has more runs (14) and stolen bases (21) than at-bats (11) in his major league career. He appeared in 49 Royals games across the 2014, ’15, ’16 and ’17 seasons.