Royals deal Ben Lively to Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals announced Saturday that they’ve traded right-handed pitcher Ben Lively to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.

Lively was designated for assignment earlier in the week as the Royals added infielder Humberto Arteaga to the 40-man roster. Lively, who has appeared in a total of 26 major league games between Philadelphia and Kansas City, saw action in just six games — all in relief — over his tenure with the Royals. Lively was claimed off waivers by the Royals last September and immediately joined the MLB club, posting a 1.35 ERA with five strikeouts and five walks over 6 2/3 innings down the stretch.

He appeared in just one game for the Royals this year, throwing an inning of relief on April 28 against the Angels. He allowed three runs on three hits, including a homer, while recording one strikeout. In 17 appearances, including three starts, at Triple-A Omaha this season, Lively had posted a 4.07 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 19 walks over 42 innings.