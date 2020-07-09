Top prospects impress during Royals’ second intrasquad game of summer camp

After staging their first intrasquad game of summer camp on Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals returned to the diamond at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday evening for another simulated competition, this time under the lights.

While a mix of veterans and minor leaguers participated in Wednesday night’s scrimmage, it was the prospects’ night to shine.

Some Royals takeaways from the intrasquad— MJ Melendez, Bobby Witt Jr., Khalil Lee, Seuly Matias and Erick Mejia all put a bunch of great swings on balls. Mejia also made an incredible defensive play at third on a scorcher hit by Maikel Franco. Danny Duffy also looked sharp. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 9, 2020

21-year-old outfielder Seuly Matias — ranked as the Royals’ 14th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline — received rave reviews for his performance at the plate:

Seuly Matias with the best hit ball of the evening. Smokes a double off the wall in right center field — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 9, 2020

A Seuly Matias base hit off Royals LHP Randy Rosario: pic.twitter.com/82yRhXmkq5 — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 9, 2020

Infielder Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals’ 2019 first-round pick and their top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, had a stellar night both in the batter’s box and in the field:

Here was a Bobby Witt Jr. single off LHP Daniel Tillo with two strikes: pic.twitter.com/JoK35ASCVM — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 9, 2020

The tongue-out transfer from @BwittJr should be the last thing you watch before you go to bed tonight and the first thing you watch when you wake up in the morning. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/oIk7qPFwCl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 9, 2020

Bobby Witt, Jr looks awfully smooth and comfortable at shortstop and third base — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 9, 2020

Catcher MJ Melendez, ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the system by MLB Pipeline, opened eyes with pair of doubles, while utilityman Erick Mejía, who saw brief action with the Royals last September before being outrighted off the 40-man roster over the offseason, had an all-around good night, making a standout defensive play at third base and collecting three hits:

MJ Melendez just smoked a double to the base of the wall on centerfield and outfielder Nick Heath appears to be injured and is getting attention from the trainer. He is walking off the field gingerly — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 9, 2020

And that's all folks. Melendez had a pair of doubles. Witt Jr. a pair of hits. Matias a pair of hits, including a double. Mejia with three knocks — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) July 9, 2020

Who is that masked man at third? Erick Mejia, playing with a mask, with beautiful a diving play at third base and throw from his knees to get Maikel Franco. — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) July 8, 2020

The pitchers to see action in Wednesday’s intrasquad game included Danny Duffy and Brady Singer were the starters, with Duffy striking out two, walking one and giving up a single in his first inning and Singer striking out two while hitting a batter. Kevin McCarthy, Jorge López, Glenn Sparkman, Gabe Speier, Chance Adams, Kyle Zimmer, Daniel Tillo, Jesse Hahn, Randy Rosario and Richard Lovelady pitched in relief.

The Royals sustained two injuries during Wednesday night’s scrimmage, with outfielder Hunter Dozier sustaining a hand bruise after being hit by Singer’s pitch and outfielder Nick Heath suffering a “full body cramp,” but both injuries appear to be relatively minor:

Mike Matheny said Hunter Dozier has a right-hand bruise after being hit by a pitch by Brady Singer. Dozier appears OK. Matheny had no issue with Singer: "He's got to pitch inside. That's baseball." — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 9, 2020

Also, Nick Heath left the game after suffering from what Matheny described as a "full body cramp." He's OK as well. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 9, 2020

Before the scrimmage, Matheny also discussed the recovery processes of Salvador Perez, Ryan O’Hearn and Brad Keller — the three Royals players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — and said that the readiness of the three players, none of whom are experiencing major symptoms, will be dictated by what they’re able to do in their quarantine environments: