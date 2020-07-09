Top prospects impress during Royals’ second intrasquad game of summer camp

Outfield prospect Seuly Matias (pictured in Tuesday's intrasquad game) impressed during Wednesday's Royals workout.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After staging their first intrasquad game of summer camp on Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals returned to the diamond at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday evening for another simulated competition, this time under the lights.

While a mix of veterans and minor leaguers participated in Wednesday night’s scrimmage, it was the prospects’ night to shine.

21-year-old outfielder Seuly Matias — ranked as the Royals’ 14th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline — received rave reviews for his performance at the plate:

Infielder Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals’ 2019 first-round pick and their top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, had a stellar night both in the batter’s box and in the field:

Catcher MJ Melendez, ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the system by MLB Pipeline, opened eyes with pair of doubles, while utilityman Erick Mejía, who saw brief action with the Royals last September before being outrighted off the 40-man roster over the offseason, had an all-around good night, making a standout defensive play at third base and collecting three hits:

The pitchers to see action in Wednesday’s intrasquad game included Danny Duffy and Brady Singer were the starters, with Duffy striking out two, walking one and giving up a single in his first inning and Singer striking out two while hitting a batter. Kevin McCarthy, Jorge López, Glenn Sparkman, Gabe Speier, Chance Adams, Kyle Zimmer, Daniel Tillo, Jesse Hahn, Randy Rosario and Richard Lovelady pitched in relief.

The Royals sustained two injuries during Wednesday night’s scrimmage, with outfielder Hunter Dozier sustaining a hand bruise after being hit by Singer’s pitch and outfielder Nick Heath suffering a “full body cramp,” but both injuries appear to be relatively minor:

Before the scrimmage, Matheny also discussed the recovery processes of Salvador Perez, Ryan O’Hearn and Brad Keller — the three Royals players who have tested positive for COVID-19 — and said that the readiness of the three players, none of whom are experiencing major symptoms, will be dictated by what they’re able to do in their quarantine environments: