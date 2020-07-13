Royals to play Astros, Cards in exhibition games on FOX Sports Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals will play three exhibition games leading up to the season opener on Friday, July 24, the team announced Monday.

The Royals will host the Houston Astros in Kauffman Stadium on Monday, July 20, at 7:05 p.m. and again on Tuesday, July 21, at 1:05 p.m. The club will then travel across the state to play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, at 3:05 p.m.

The game in St. Louis will mark the first exhibition meeting between the Royals and Cardinals since 2001, when both clubs were members of the Grapefruit League. The Royals last met the Astros in exhibition play in 2015 in Houston.

FOX Sports Kansas City will televise all three games.