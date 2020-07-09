Royals to open 2021 regular season April 1 at The K

The Royals‘ 2020 season hasn’t begun, but their 2021 schedule — minus game times — was released Thursday.

Kansas City opens the season at Kauffman Stadium on April 1 against the Texas Rangers, the fifth time in seven years the Royals will begin play at home.

The Royals will play 20 interleague games, all against the complete NL Central — their 2020 interleague opponents as well. They will visit St. Louis for three games from Aug. 6-8 and host the Cardinals for three more games from Aug. 13-15 in continuation of the I-70 Series.

The All-Star Game will be played July 13 in Atlanta. The break will run from July 12-15.

Click HERE to view the complete schedule.