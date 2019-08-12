Royals to open 2020 season in Chicago — and earlier than ever

As they have done each of the last two years, the Kansas City Royals will open the 2020 season against the Chicago White Sox.

Unlike the last two years, however, they will do so on the road. And they will open their season earlier than ever before — on March 26.

The Royals announced their 2020 schedule Monday, though game times have not yet been nailed down.

After playing three games in Chicago and two in Detroit, the Royals will return to Kauffman Stadium to open their home slate on Thursday, April 2, against Seattle.

The I-70 Series against St. Louis will continue. The first two games will be played Aug. 4-5 at Kauffman Stadium, and the Cardinals will host a pair at Busch Stadium on Sept. 15-16.

The other interleague games will be against the NL West. Kansas City will host Los Angeles (May 15-17), Arizona (June 30-July 1) and San Diego (July 24-26) and will visit Colorado (June 22-24), Arizona (Aug. 17-18) and San Francisco (Aug. 28-30).

