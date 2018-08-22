Royals to open 2019 season at home against White Sox

Opening Day for the 2019 Kansas City Royals will be at home against the Chicago White Sox on March 28 — the earliest season opener in franchise history.

The Royals released their 2019 regular-season schedule — minus game times and broadcast assignments — Wednesday.

The team will open the season at home for the fourth time in five years.

Kansas City’s interleague schedule will include games against St. Louis (home and away), Atlanta (home and away), Philadelphia (home), New York Mets (home), Washington (away) and Miami (away).

The All-Star break will run from July 8-11. The game will be played July 9 in Cleveland.

Click HERE to view the complete schedule released Wednesday.