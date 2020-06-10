Royals select Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy with fourth overall pick in MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals added to their growing collection of high-end minor league pitching depth on Wednesday night, selecting Texas A&M left-hander Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Lacy, who stands 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, has been dominant throughout his career at A&M, posting a 2.07 ERA with 224 strikeouts and 68 walks over 152 innings spanning 42 appearances (21 starts). He was widely regarded as the top pitching prospect in this year’s draft class, but Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was selected one pick earlier, going to the Miami Marlins at No. 3 overall.

Assuming he can be signed, Lacy will join an extensive stable of starting pitching prospects that is highlighted by 2018 first-round pick Brady Singer and also includes Daniel Lynch, Jackson Kowar, Kris Bubic, Jonathan Bowlan and Carlos Hernandez, among others. Lacy is the fourth player chosen fourth overall in Royals history, joining Christian Colón (2010), Mike Stodolka (2000) and Jeff Austin (1998). Lacy ties fellow southpaw Stodolka as the second-highest drafted pitcher in Royals history, trailing only Luke Hochevar, who the Royals selected No. 1 overall in 2006.