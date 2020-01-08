Royals start times at The K are moving up 10 minutes in 2020

Start times for Kansas City Royals 2020 home games will be a bit different from recent years, when most games began 15 minutes after the hour. In 2020, you’ll need to be in your seat 10 minutes earlier to catch first pitch.

The Royals announced their 2020 regular-season schedule with game times Wednesday. They will begin 77 of their 81 games at Kauffman Stadium at five minutes past the hour. Standard start times at Kauffman Stadium will be:

• Monday-Friday: 7:05 p.m.

• Saturday: 6:05 p.m.

• Sunday: 1:05 p.m.

Exceptions: Four weekday day games will start at 12:35 p.m., one at 1:05 p.m. and another at 3:05 p.m. Six of the 14 Saturday home games will feature daytime starts, including five at 1:05 p.m. and one at 3:05 p.m. The only exception on a Sunday will be the regular-season finale Sept. 27, which will start at 2:05 p.m.

The Royals open the season Thursday, March 26, at 1:10 p.m. vs. the White Sox in Chicago. Their home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. vs. Seattle.

