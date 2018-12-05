Royals sign versatile IF/OF Chris Owings to one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Owings has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, five days after the versatile utilityman was cut loose by Arizona.

Owings can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Owings hit .206 in 106 games this year. He made 63 starts for the Diamondbacks last season at five positions — right field (33), center field (10), third base (9), second base (8) and left field (3) — giving the Royals a player who can contribute in a number of ways.

In parts of six seasons with the Diamondbacks he has made starts at shortstop (214), second base (145), center field (57), right field (56), third base (nine) and left field (three).

Owings had a $3.4 million salary this year, was eligible for salary arbitration and likely would have received a raise. But the Diamondbacks failed to offer a 2019 contract by last Friday’s deadline.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.