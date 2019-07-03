Royals sign two 16-year-old outfielders as international prospects

With Major League Baseball’s international signing period opening Tuesday, the the Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday the signing of a pair of 16-year-old outfielders, Erick Pena and Roger Leyton.

Pena is a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder who bats left-handed. A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Pena had made a verbal commitment to play at Florida International University. He has participated in Perfect Game Showcase and was named to the 14U National Showcase Top Prospect List.

Leyton is a native of Managua, Nicaragua. The 6-1, 170-pounder bats right-handed and has been attending Colegio Leonardo Sepulveda while playing for Boer in his native Nicaragua.