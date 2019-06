Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft, is under contract with the Kansas City Royals.

The team announced the signing Wednesday.

Witt Jr., the son of longtime big-league pitcher Bobby Witt, will turn 19 on Friday.

Witt Jr. batted .500 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs and 37 extra-base hits in 38 games this season for Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas.