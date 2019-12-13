Royals sign Jesse Hahn to one-year deal

Pitcher Jesse Hahn is back with Kansas City less than two weeks after he was not tendered a major league contract by the Royals.

The team announced Friday that Hahn has signed a one-year major league contract. Eleven days earlier, the Royals had announced that Hahn, along with infielders Humberto Arteaga, Cheslor Cuthbert and Erick Mejia, was not being tendered a big-league contract.

It’s been a long road back to the majors for Hahn, 30, who suffered a sprained ulnar collateral ligament repair procedure in 2018 spring training, shortly after being obtained by Kansas City in a four-player trade with the Oakland A’s. The right-hander returned to the major leagues Sept. 5, 2019, and made six appearances out of the Royals’ bullpen in September, allowing seven earned runs and striking out seven over 4.2 innings.

Hahn is 18-21 with a 4.33 ERA over 290.2 innings spanning parts of five major league seasons with San Diego (2014), Oakland (2015-17) and Kansas City (2019).