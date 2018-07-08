Royals sign youngest player ever from Japan, pitcher Kaito Yuki

The Kansas City Royals have placed a focus on bolstering their farm system in recent months, and they continued doing so on Sunday by dipping into the international market, making history in the process.

The Royals announced on Sunday that they’ve signed 16-year old Japanese pitcher Kaito Yuki. The Osaka, Japan native just completed his junior-high season in May and chose to sign a professional contract with the Royals over attending high school. Yuki is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound right-handed pitcher who was born on May 12, 2002. He’s believed to be the youngest Japanese prospect ever to sign with a major league organization.

“We are excited to add Kaito Yuki to our organization,” said Rene Francisco, Royals vice president/assistant general manager of major league and international operations. “We are very much looking forward to seeing him get started in professional baseball next year. I’d like to thank and congratulate our Pacific Rim coordinator Phil Dale and our scout in Japan Hiro Oya for the tremendous work in identifying and signing this young man.”

The announcement of Yuki’s signing took place Sunday in his hometown of Osaka. In a quote provided by the Kyodo News, Yuki stated, “I wanted to play in the United States as soon as possible, rather than playing high school ball at Koshien Stadium (in Japan’s iconic national championship).”