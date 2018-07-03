Royals sign first-round draft pick Brady Singer

The Kansas City Royals, whose 2018 draft presumably will be key in their rebuilding program, announced the signing of first-round pick Brady Singer on Tuesday.

Singer, a right-handed pitcher who was selected 18th overall, was introduced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Terms of his deal were not disclosed.

Singer, 21, won the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy as the top player in college baseball and was named the Baseball America College Player of the Year after going 12-3 with a 2.55 ERA as a junior at Florida. He also was named the SEC’s Pitcher of the Year. He helped the Gators win their first national championship in baseball in 2017.