Royals sign 33rd overall pick Jackson Kowar

Jackson Kowar was previously drafted by Detroit (40th round) in 2015 out of Charlotte Christian High School (N.C.), but did not sign.
The Kansas City Royals have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar, the club’s Round 1 Compensation selection (33rd overall) in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

Kowar, a 6-foot-5 pitcher from the University of Florida, posted a 10-5 record with a 3.04 ERA (38 ER in 112.2 IP) and 115 strikeouts during his junior season with the Gators. The 21-year-old finished his collegiate career fanning a career-high 13 hitters over 6.2 scoreless innings in a 6-1 victory over Texas in an elimination game at the College World Series. It was the most strikeouts in a College World Series game since 2010, when Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer both did it for UCLA.

He earned his first collegiate save in Game 2 of the 2017 College World Series finals, clinching a 6-1 win over LSU and Florida’s first National Championship.

