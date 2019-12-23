Royals send minor leaguer to Yankees for RHP Chance Adams

The Kansas City Royals obtained pitcher Chance Adams in a trade with the New York Yankees, the team announced Monday.

In exchange for Adams, a right-hander who split last season between the majors and Triple-A, the Royals sent minor league infielder Cristian Perez to the Yankees.

Adams, 25, went 1-1 with a save and an 8.53 ERA in 13 games spanning 25.1 innings with the Yankees last year. He made 18 appearances (15 starts) in Triple-A, going 4-4 with a 4.63 ERA in 81.1 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Adams was drafted in the fifth round in 2015 out of Dallas Baptist University. He has been named a Baseball America Minor League All-Star twice and MiLB.com Organization All-Star twice (2016, 2017).

Perez, 21, hit .252 with 11 doubles, a triple and 42 RBIs in 117 games at Class A-Advanced Wilmington in 2019.