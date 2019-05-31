Royals select Cuthbert from Omaha, DFA Owings

Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, a member of the Royals‘ 2015 world championship team as a rookie, is back with Kansas City.

The Royals have selected Cuthbert from Triple-A Omaha, where he played 51 games this season. He takes the roster spot of infielder/outfielder Chris Owings, who was designated for assignment.

Cuthbert, 26, hit .252 in 235 games for the Royals from 2015-18. He hit .310 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs for the Storm Chasers this season, ranking fourth in the Pacific Coast League in both hits (61) and doubles (17).

Owings, 27, batted .133 in 40 games for the Royals this season after signing a one-year contract in December. He made starts at second base (13), third base (nine), center field (six), right field (four), shortstop (three) and left field (one).

In other moves Friday, the Royals reinstated third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez from the injured list, placed pitcher Heath Fillmyer on the IL and sent pitcher Arnaldo Hernandez back to the Storm Chasers.