Royals seek fifth straight win as Kennedy takes on Indians

Riding a four-game winning streak, the Kansas City Royals will take on the AL Central champion Cleveland Indians in the second game of a season-ending, four-game series Friday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals beat the Indians 2-1 when Salvador Perez hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning. It was Kansas City’s 14th win its last 17 home games.

Kansas City’s Friday starter will be veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy (3-8, 4.59 ERA). After missing nearly two months with an oblique strain, Kennedy was activated off the disabled list Sept. 9. He is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts since.

His last start was a 4-3 victory over Detroit on Sept. 21, when he pitched seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and seven hits, with six strikeouts and no walks.

His only start against the Indians this year was a good one, a 1-0 win April 7 in which he pitched six scoreless innings on four hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks. In 11 career starts against Cleveland, Kennedy is 3-5 with a 5.34 ERA.

Mike Clevinger (12-8, 3.07) will make his last start of the regular season for the Indians. When and where he makes his next start remains to be seen.

All that’s known is that it will be sometime during the Indians’ AL Division Series versus the Houston Astros. That series begins next Friday in Houston.

Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco will start the first two games of the ALDS. Clevinger could be used out of the bullpen in those games or, if he doesn’t pitch in either game as a reliever, he will likely start Game 3.

Clevinger said he’s ready for whatever role he fills in the postseason.

“I don’t know what’s set in stone so far,” Clevinger told MLB.com. “But I obviously want to pitch as much as possible. I’d definitely like to get to start. Whatever (manager Terry Francona) thinks is best.”

In four starts against the Royals this year, Clevinger is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA. In nine career appearances (eight starts) against Kansas City he is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA.

Francona has a lot on his plate these days. In addition to setting up his rotation for the Division Series, he has been trying to give some of his position players occasional days off over the last week, but still trying to keep all his players sharp for the team’s third consecutive trip to the postseason.

“I’m just trying to balance guys playing,” Francona told MLB.com. “I know people are paying to watch these games. I don’t ever want it to feel like there’s disrespect. So we try to put enough out there and do it at the right time.”