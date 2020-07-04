Royals’ Salvador Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

Royals catcher Salvador Pérez announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic and in good spirits.

In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account, the six-time All-Star expressed relief that the rest of his family tested negative and that he continues to feel healthy, saying “I don’t feel anything.” He has not yet joined the team for preseason workouts, remaining in Miami, Florida for now.

In order to begin participating in team activities, Pérez must now test negative twice at least 24 hours apart from another while also remaining fever-free for 72 hours as part of MLB’s new safety protocols.