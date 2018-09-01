With Salvy ailing, Royals’ Viloria jumps from Class A to big leagues

With Salvador Perez recovering from a sprained left thumb, 21-year-old Meibrys Viloria will get an opportunity in the major leagues much sooner than he likely could have envisioned.

The Royals announced on Saturday that they have recalled Viloria from the Advanced Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks, where he had posted a .260 batting average with six homers in 358 at-bats this season. Viloria was added to Kansas City‘s 40-man roster last winter to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Viloria, a native of Cartagena, Colombia, is in his fifth professional season. He reaches the majors without having ever having played a game in the upper minors.