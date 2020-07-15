Salvy looks strong in return, Franco hits a grand slam in Royals’ intrasquad game

The Kansas City Royals continued ramping up towards the shortened 2020 season on Tuesday night, holding another intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium.

This intrasquad game placed an even greater emphasis on preparation and evaluation than usual, though, as rather than following a traditional nine-inning format the Royals went through 13 scripted “rotations,” each of which which featured different pitchers, hitters and defensive players in an effort to evaluate as many players in as many different situations as possible.

The most notable news from Tuesday’s scrimmage was the return of six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez, who was activated from the injured list and participated in his first summer workout after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of camp.

Pérez clearly didn’t need any time to get up to speed, as he participated in Tuesday night’s intrasquad game and collected two singles, including one that drove in a run.

One AB. One RBI. We like that ratio.#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/S9UBUXqvwO — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2020

And Salvy Perez smashes his second single of the night. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 15, 2020

Royals hitters flashed plenty of power during the scrimmage, as third baseman Maikel Franco, first baseman/outfielder Ryan McBroom and first base prospect Nick Pratto all went deep.

Maikel Franco belts a grand slam off Glenn Sparkman. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 15, 2020

Royals 1B Nick Pratto just hit a bomb off of Tyler Zuber. Was crushed to right. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 15, 2020

Infielder Bobby Witt Jr., the team’s top prospect according to MLB Pipeline, continued his red-hot camp, coming up with a base hit off reliever Kevin McCarthy.

Bobby Witt Jr. first pitch base hit off Kevin McCarthy. The dude can just swing the freaking bat. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 15, 2020

Outfielder Bubba Starling also had another strong night in what’s been an exceptional camp, driving a double to the outfield wall.

Bubba Starling rips a two-run double off Daniel Lynch off the left-field wall. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 14, 2020

Jakob Junis, Daniel Lynch, Kris Bubic, Greg Holland, Austin Cox, Richard Lovelady, Kevin McCarthy, Glenn Sparkman, Tim Hill and Tyler Zuber were among the pitchers to see action in the intrasquad contest. Bubic, the Royals’ competitive-balance pick in 2018, drew particularly rave reviews for his performance over two rotations.

Kris Bubic pitched two innings. Struck out Gordo and Mondi. Forced pop outs of Whit and Salvy. Gave up two singles to Maikel Franco and Brett Phillips. And Nicky Lopez lined out. With Bubic, you can see how difficult it is for hitters to pick up on the delivery. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 15, 2020

Left-hander Danny Duffy, who was named the Royals’ Opening Day starter on Tuesday, met with the media over Zoom during Tuesday’s workout and expressed optimism that the unique format of the 2020 season will play into Kansas City’s favor.

Danny Duffy on the abbreviated 60-game schedule: "This format may very well just play right into our hands, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how we do." #Royals pic.twitter.com/c05uGfdLpm — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 15, 2020

Duffy also raved about many of the Royals’ top prospects, going so far as to call Witt Jr. “the best hitter of all time.” Witt had two of the three hits Duffy allowed during Monday night’s intrasquad game.