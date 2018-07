Though he didn’t make his season debut until April 24 after beginning the season on the DL with a left knee sprain, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will keep his All-Star streak alive, being named as a reserve to his sixth straight AL All-Star team on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old Perez has hit .213 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 67 games this season.