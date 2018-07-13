Royals place Herrera on paternity list, recall Orlando from Omaha

With Rosell Herrera leaving the team for the weekend as he gets ready to become a father for the first time, the Kansas City Royals are bringing back a familiar face for their series with the Chicago White Sox.

The club recalled outfielder Paulo Orlando from Triple-A Omaha on Friday as Herrera was placed on the paternity list. The 32-year-old was on the Royals’ Opening Day roster, and this will be his third tour of major league duty this season. In 79 at-bats this season, he’s hitting .177 with five RBIs. Over 275 major league games spanning four seasons, Orlando — a member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series championship team — has hit .265 with 14 homers, 81 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

Herrera, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds on June 2, has started 17 games for the Royals — 11 in right field, six in center — since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on June 17. In 75 at-bats for the Royals, he’s posted a .267 batting average with eight RBIs.