Royals Rewind debuts Friday on FOX Sports Kansas City

FOX Sports Kansas City looks back at memorable moments from the 2018 Royals season in Royals Rewind, a series of three 30-minute shows premiering Friday, Feb. 15.

Episode 1 of Royals Rewind looks at breakout performances by Adalberto Mondesí, Ryan O’Hearn, Hunter Dozier and Brett Phillips. The second episode focuses on young pitchers Jorge López, Heath Fillmyer and Brad Keller. Episode 3 is titled veteran moves, with great moments from Alex Gordon, Salvador Perez, Danny Duffy and Whit Merrifield.

Royals Rewind can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest in the Royals TV footprint, including DirecTV channel 671 and Dish 418 or 412-08. It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Royals Rewind on FOX Sports Kansas City (times Central)

Episode 1

Friday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Episode 2

Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m.

Episode 3

Monday, Feb. 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m.