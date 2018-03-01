Royals return to FOX Sports Kansas City on Friday

Royals baseball returns to FOX Sports Kansas City on Friday, March 2, with the first of 10 spring training telecasts on the network when the Royals visit the San Diego Padres.

Live coverage from Peoria, Ariz., begins at 2 p.m. CT. The game also streams on FOX Sports GO (streaming link: https://a.fsgo.com/Q2qMjh0KSK).

The telecast is a production of FOX Sports San Diego. Don Orsillo and Mark Sweeney call the action.

The Royals also play the Padres Tuesday night on FOX Sports Kansas City, with Ryan Lefebvre and Jeff Montgomery on the call.

2018 FOX SPORTS KANSAS CITY EXHIBITION BROADCASTS