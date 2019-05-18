Royals request release waivers on Frank Schwindel

Less than two months after he got the start at first base on Opening Day, it appears that Frank Schwindel‘s time with the Kansas City Royals organization may be coming to an end. The team announced on Saturday afternoon that it has requested release waivers on Schwindel, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Schwindel, who had been named the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers’ Player of the Year for the last two seasons, made the Royals’ roster out of spring training this year. He remained with the major league club until April 11, when he was optioned back to Omaha. In 15 at-bats with the Royals, he had just one hit, a single on April 6. In 70 at-bats with the Storm Chasers this season, he hit .186 with one homer and 11 RBIs. Schwindel had been placed on the minor league injured list on May 8, six days before he was removed from the Royals’ 40-man roster.

The possibility remains that the Royals could re-sign Schwindel to a minor league contract once he clears release waivers.